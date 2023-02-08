PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Park City Mountain Resort employee was found dead at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found dead at his apartment in Slopeside Village, Park City on Feb. 7, according to Sgt. Felicia Sotelo of the Summit County Sherriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is investigating how long the man had been dead as well as the cause of death.

His family has been notified of his death, Sotelo said.

Park City Mountain Resort confirmed with ABC4 that it was an employee’s death but has not released any information on the employee.

No further information is available at the moment.