Photos from an overnight fire that closed Willard Canyon on June 18. (Courtesy of Willard City Fire Department.)

WILLARD CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities closed Willard Canyon after locating a “large fire” with flames visible from the parking lot around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, according to Willard City Fire Department.

Willard Fire and Box Elder County authorities arrived on scene to contain a fire found west of where the trail crosses the creek in Willard Canyon.

Fourteen firefighters worked overnight to contain the area. As of 9:15 a.m., the fire was 70% contained, according to Willard Fire authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time and authorities request that the public stay away from the area. The size of the fire was not immediately released.

Box Elder County Fire, Willard Police, Perry Police, and Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office all assisted the Willard City Fire Department in containing the fire.