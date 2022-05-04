FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis County Jail announced Wednesday that 14 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

An inmate who was experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 asked for a medical check Tuesday. When the inmate received a COVID test it came back positive. All the inmates in that same housing unit were tested with positive results for all.

The jail says none of the inmates who tested positive are having severe symptoms of COVID-19 currently. Recently, the jail lifted its mask mandate for inmates and personnel. Due to the outbreak, and to limit exposure to the other housing units, the mask mandate will be implemented once again a press release states.

Prior to this recent outbreak, the Davis County Jail had been COVID-19 free for the past two months.