FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Four men allegedly stole over $50,000 worth of items from a Farmington Apple Store Friday morning.

Sgt. Rian Cooper, Farmington Police, says the incident, which is considered second-degree felony retail theft, occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. and involved four men wearing jackets and hoodies.

The men reportedly ran into the store and began ripping off the retention cords connecting the display items to the display tables.

Cooper says they mostly took iPhones and Macbooks.

The men were reportedly in the store for about 38 seconds, and stole enough items to exceed a value of $50,000.

The men allegedly left the store and got into a black Chevy Malibu with a stolen license plate. Cooper says that when the owner of the stolen license plate was contacted, he was unaware that his license plate had been stolen.

Employees and bystanders did not try to intervene, Cooper says. Farmington Police collected what evidence was there in an effort to resolve the case.

The call to police reportedly wasn’t placed until ten minutes after the suspects left, and they were unable to be located.

Cooper says this is the second time this has happened, the first time occurring in 2018.

The suspects in the 2018 incident were reportedly out of state, committing the crimes in Arizona, Nevada, and Utah.