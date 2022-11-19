OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A fire occurred at the Seasons Salon and Day Spa in Orem early Saturday morning, causing the business to collapse, according to the Orem Fire Dept.

Assistant Fire Chief Shaun Hurst says no arson is suspected in the incident, which was reported by a driver passing by the business.

Fire crews responded to the incident at 6 a.m. Saturday morning, including stations from Orem, Provo, Pleasant Grove, and American Fork.

Hurst says around 40 firemen were at the scene of the fire, and crews are still working on hotspots after the fire reportedly went through the roof structure and caused the business to collapse.

The fire started in the Seasons Salon and Day Spa, Hurst states, and the fire was mostly contained in the spa. There reportedly was some smoke and flame damage to surrounding businesses, however.

No damage estimate is available at this time, and no injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

No people were in the salon or the surrounding businesses when the fire occurred, and no first responders were injured.

The fire is under investigation at this time.