ROY, Utah (ABC4) – National nonprofit Operation Homefront has partnered with Kent’s Market and Associated Food Stores to bring military veterans gift cards, meal kits, and “all the essentials” for a traditional holiday meal.

Operation Homefront will be offering these tools for a holiday meal at the Kent’s Market parking lot in Roy on Friday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The event is part of the Holiday Meals for Military program, which will reportedly put meals on the tables of more than 17,000 military families nationwide this year.

The program provides “lower and mid-grade enlisted military families” with “all the grocery items necessary” to prepare a traditional holiday meal, helping those who sacrifice so much on behalf of all Americans by easing their financial burden and making the holiday season a little brighter.

The national nonprofit has served more than 600,000 individual family members since the program officially began in 2010, according to a press release.

In addition to distributing meals in November and December, Operation Homefront holds these events throughout the year to help families where they need it most.

130 military families will reportedly receive gift cards and essential dry goods in a drive-through distribution at Kent’s this year, located at 3535 W 5600 S Roy, UT 84067.

88% of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year.