One man is dead after sustaining critical injuries in a car crash in Logan on Aug. 1.(Courtesy of Logan City Police Department)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — One man is dead after he sustained critical injuries in a car accident in Logan on Aug. 1, according to Logan City Police Department.

At 1:45 p.m., Logan City Police and fire officials responded to an accident just west of the intersection between Highway 252 and Highway 30. A vehicle was driving westbound when police say it drove left of center and hit a trailer being towed by a truck.

Officials extricated the driver from the car and transported him to the hospital where he died from his injuries. At this time officials say the cause of the accident and why the driver went left of center is currently under investigation by the Logan Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

No other injuries were reported in this accident.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released as officials are first notifying family members.

“The Logan City Police Department as well as the Fire Department want to express our condolences to the family that’s lost a loved one,” Lt. Bret Randall said.