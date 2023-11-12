OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — One person was killed and another hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Ogden this morning, according to the Ogden Police Department.

Just after 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, officers with the Ogden Police Department reportedly responded to a report of a shooting involving two vehicles in the 700 block of 30th street.

When police arrived, they said they found one man dead. Another male was reportedly transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The 700 block of 30th street is currently closed off to traffic.

The Ogden Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau is on the scene, and an investigation is underway.

There is no further information available at this time.