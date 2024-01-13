BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A person was killed Friday after after a multi-vehicle collision in Willard, Utah.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, a black Honda Civic was in the median of I-15, disabled from a previous crash in the northbound lanes at milepost 352, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the driver of a gold Mercedes stopped to help the black Honda. At the same time, a black Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound in the same area when the driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the median, hitting the Mercedes. The Hyundai then continued past the Mercedes and struck the Honda.

The driver of the Honda was outside of the vehicle when it was hit. The Honda was pushed into them, throwing them over the barrier, DPS said.

The driver of the Honda received life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where they later died.

