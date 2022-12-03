OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Several people were treated by medical personnel and one taken to the hospital after an incident involving bear spray at an Ogden mall on Friday.

Lt. John Cox, Ogden Police, says officers responded to Ogden’s Newgate Mall on Friday on a report of the release of bear spray during a confrontation between two groups of people.

Cox says as the fight ensued, one individual “pulled out a can of bear spray” and sprayed another individual. Ogden Fire reportedly had to ventilate the building due to the bear spray.

The person who was sprayed was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while “several people were affected by the spray,” but were treated by Ogden Fire officials and were released on scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The two groups appeared to have known each other, according to Cox.

Police say there is no danger at this time and it appears to have been an isolated incident.

This incident is currently under investigation.