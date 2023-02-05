WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber Fire officials are urging the public to exercise caution after a person fell through ice into the lake at Pineview Reservoir Saturday morning.

At around 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 4, Weber Fire crews, along with multiple other agencies, responded to a water/ice rescue at Middle Inlet, Pineview Reservoir in Weber County.

Crews reportedly arrived to find two people, one who had fallen through the ice and a bystander who had stopped to provide help.

Both patients were treated on scene by ambulance crews, and the first patient was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries for further evaluation.

Courtesy of Weber Fire District

Weber Fire officials say that due to water flowing into the lake, the frozen layer is “inconsistent, thin, and unstable.”

“Please use extreme caution when recreating at Pineview Reservoir,” officials say.

No further information is available at this time.