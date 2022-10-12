TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead and two women were injured after a crash in Tooele Tuesday night.

Police say the crash happened near 12th South and Main Street when a 35-year-old man was driving with his headlights off as he crossed into oncoming traffic.

According to Tooele Police, the man died at the scene from his injuries and the two woman were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and police say alcohol may be involved.

ABC4 will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.