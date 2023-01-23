UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 55-year-old man was pronounced deceased after a head-on crash with a semi-truck Monday morning, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, a 55-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry was reportedly travelling eastbound on US-40 near milepost 153.

Officials say the Camry crossed over the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Kenworth semi-truck.

The 55-year-old man was critically injured and pronounced dead at the scene, DPS states.

The two individuals in the semi-truck were reportedly uninjured.

A detour has reportedly been set in place for the investigation and it is estimated that the road will be closed for approximately one to two more hours.

No further information is available at this time.