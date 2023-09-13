GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — One person is dead after the car they were in — which was being towed at the time — veered into traffic on S.R. 112 in Grantsville this afternoon.

No names have been released in the incident by Grantsville Police.

A man was towing a car behind his truck, according to police. His wife was in the car when it lost control and ended up in oncoming traffic. The car being towed was broadsided, and the woman was killed, being pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the third vehicle was injured in the crash, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police said they did not believe impairment or excessive speed were factors in the crash. Roads were closed this afternoon as the crash was investigated.

No further information has been released at this time.