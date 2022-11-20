OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – One person died due to an accidental shooting in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.

Lt. John Cox, Ogden PD, says the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Adams Ave. in response to the accidental shooting, which left the victim with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

The victim was reportedly taken to a local hospital where they eventually died from their injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All individuals that were present during the incident have been cooperative, police say.

The shooting allegedly appears to have been an accident, and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information is currently available.