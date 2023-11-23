OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — About 500 of people started their Thanksgiving in Ogden by burning calories and helping those in need.

They were participating in the Thanksgiving Day Run/Walk for Charity, an event is sponsored by the Ogden Regional Medical Center. It’s a tradition that’s spanned nearly four decades.

“It gets people together, which is beautiful,” said Father Charles Cummins, one of the event’s founders. “They’re going through town, they’re walking or running through town and people are giving attention to the plight of the poor.”

To Cummins, an administrator at the Newman Center at Weber State University, one of the central themes of the event is that it reminds people that they’re all in it together.

“The disciples asked Jesus to teach us how to pray,” Cummins explained. “Jesus said, ‘When you pray, say our Father who art in Heaven.’ He didn’t say my father who art in heaven. Our Father. That we’re all brothers and sisters, all of us. That’s so important.”

Kalii and Chloe Caldwell both participated in the Thanksgiving Day Run/Walk for Charity in Ogden on Nov. 23, 2023.

The run also brings families together, like sisters Kalii and Chloe Caldwell, both of whom got to school outside of Utah.

“So we don’t see each other that often, and this is something that’s always really special,” they told ABC4.

The winner of the run gets to medal — or even a T-shirt. But to join, the participants need to bring a donation of non-perishable goods.

The donations are split between organizations like Catholic Community Services and the Salvation Army.

Bielik Craig, with the Ogden Regional Medical Center, said the event is a great way to celebrate the holiday.

“After you do this, you feel good,” he said. “You start the day off the right way. You start the day off by helping other people and then you can sit down and have your big dinner and be with your family.”