OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The traditional Christmas Village in the downtown Ogden Municipal Gardens located at 353 East 25th Street will light up on Nov. 26, after the Holiday Electric Light Parade.

Ogden’s Holiday festivities will kick off with the Holiday Electric Light Parade at 5:30 p.m. and a firework show at the Ogden Amphitheater on Nov. 26. The ceremony to open the Christmas Village at the Ogden Municipal Gardens will include an appearance from Santa and fireworks to celebrate another holiday season.

The holiday display will host festive lights until the beginning of the new year on Jan. 1 as well as activities and entertainment until Dec. 23, including breakfast with Santa, nightly Santa meet-and-greets, a mini Polar Express train ride through a glow-in-the-dark Christmas tunnel, and live performance at the amphitheater

The village cottages created by the community turns Ogden’s downtown into a “nightly version of Santa’s village at the North Pole” from 5 p.m. until midnight. This year, the village’s theme is “Shine Bright,” with each cottage having a hidden ornament in the shape of a diamond in each display for visitors to find.

More information on the annual Christmas Village can be found at Ogden City’s website.