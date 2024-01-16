SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 31-year-old Ogden woman was arrested last week in northern Utah after she allegedly threw her 1-month-old baby boy into a snowbank and repeatedly laid on top of the infant.

Chasady Kirby was booked into the Weber County Jail on Friday on suspicion of child abuse and drug possession, an affidavit of probable cause filed in 2nd District Court shows.

According to Ogden police, officers responded that morning to a report of a woman lying on top of a baby in a snowbank, screaming and covered in blood.

Police arrested the woman, identified as Kirby, and she told investigators that she believed she “had been controlled by a demon, and the demon had ‘made her do it,’” the affidavit states.



Temperatures at the time of the alleged abuse were below freezing, and the child was only wearing a short-sleeve onesie, soaked in blood and water. While the child survived the incident, police did not list the infant’s condition.

Doorbell camera footage obtained by police showed Kirby screaming and breaking glass candles on the sidewalk outside her apartment in the early morning hours, the affidavit states. She cut her legs and hand on the glass.

When she entered her apartment and came outside again, she was carrying her son. The video showed Kirby appearing to trip and throw the child into the snowbank, “barely missing the edge of the sidewalk,” the affidavit states.

After Kirby picked up the child, she went back inside her apartment, only to go back out again and fall on top of her son in the snow. The boy briefly stopped screaming, but when she picked him up again he began to cry and she said, “he’s alive,” the affidavit states.

The child’s screams could be heard inside the home before Kirby stepped outside again with the boy, placed him in the snowbank and laid her body on top of him.

When officers spoke with Kirby, her words made no sense and she appeared to be under the influence of drugs, the affidavit states. She later tested positive for methamphetamine and suboxone, a narcotic used to treat opioid dependence.

Kirby was on probation at the time of her arrest. According to police, she has a significant criminal history for drug possession over the last seven years.

Court records show she pleaded guilty in 2022 to third-degree felony drug possession. While her prison sentence was suspended, she was placed on probation for two years.

While searched in jail, officers found Kirby in possession of a Reese’s Pieces candy bag with roughly 20 pills, including suboxone and various antidepressants.

Kirby is being held without bail. Court documents show a judge found that she poses a threat to the community or is likely to flee if she is released from jail.