OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — The Ogden School District Child Nutrition Department has recently shared that all breakfasts and lunches served to students within the district will be free of charge beginning Nov. 2 and lasting throughout the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The district notes that this motion is only for the 2022-23 school year, though the Child Nutrition Department will re-evaluate its ability to offer free meals to students in years to come. However, parents will have the option to submit a free and reduced meals application for the 2023-2024 school year.

Ogden School District representatives say that the Child Nutrition Department has chosen to use applicable State Reimbursement funding to cover the cost of students’ meals for the remainder of the school year. “We hope this decision will benefit families by easing the financial burden of paying for school meals,” representatives said.