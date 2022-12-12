OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden School District announced it will be delaying the school day on Monday, Dec. 12 by two hours after heavy overnight snowfall. AM half-day preschool and kindergarten have been canceled in the district, while PM half-day programs will continue as normal, according to the announcement.

In Tooele County, only Dugway schools will be on a two-hour delay while the rest of the district will remain on a normal schedule.

Many other school districts have not made any other weather-related announcements, however, Jordan School District, Logan School District, and the Alpine School District have all said the school day will operate as normal.