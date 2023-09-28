OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Get your appetites ready and head up to Ogden during the month of October. Visit Ogden is sponsoring the annual Ogden Restaurant Week for a whole month this year.

With winter months comes a downturn in the tourist economy and Visit Ogden is encouraging residents and visitors to support local eateries. During October, Ogden Eats is offering a “dine local” celebration. Restaurants participating in the event will offer special menu items and discounts so that diners can get a glimpse of what Ogden’s gastronomic scene has to offer.

“Ogden is a hugely supportive community,” said Steve Ballard, owner of Sonora Grill. “We say ‘yes’ to ideas, and we get out to support our neighbors.”

Taylor Hartman, Director of Marketing and Communications for Visit Ogden, says the new format of Ogden Eats allows for more dining options and community participation.

“One week has always seemed like a short period of time to celebrate all the local restaurants in Ogden,” Hartman said. “Now that it’s a full month, we hope people from all over Northern Utah make a day of it and come explore what makes Ogden so unique.”

There is something for almost any dining taste from burgers and sushi to beer and pizza. A full list of participating restaurants and their special offers can be found on the Ogden Eats website. The site also has a collection of videos where you can learn more about the chefs and owners of the local eateries.