OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden resident has been displaced after a structure fire in the 2100 block of Laine Ave. near 21st, according to firefighters.

Crews responded shortly after 9 p.m., according to Ogden Fire Dpty. Chief Mike Slater. The single-family home had smoke and fire coming from inside the home. Slater said the fire was put out in short fashion, but the home’s resident is now displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The home suffered an estimated $25,000 in damages. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Firefighters from Ogden Fire and South OGden Fire responded, including 17 firefighters, three ladder trucks, one engine, one ambulance, one paramedic truck and the Battalion Chief.

No injuries were reported.