OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — As millions around the nation feel pressure from the ever-rising cost of living, there are still some affordable cities where residents can rest easy—and one city in Utah that’s considered among the most affordable.

According to a study conducted by the MarketWatch Guides Team that took a close look at affordability across the country this year, it found that Ogden is the most affordable city in the Western U.S. and the only city that ranked in the top 30 overall.

This study ranked 223 of the largest cities in the U.S. by considering income, housing, transportation, and other cost of living categories. Through this research, Ogden made the list as the #18 most affordable city nationwide.

As reported by the study, Ogden has a median household income of $76,037, an unemployment rate of 2.7%, and a median home price of $368,000.

As for the rent rates, Ogden is among only 22 cities with an average rent that’s less than $1,000—showing on Zillow at roughly $944 as of May 2023. Also, among the cities listed, the cost of groceries in Ogden was the most affordable at 17.9% below the national average.

On the entire list, the most affordable city in the country during 2023 is Green Bay, Wisconsin with groceries costing 15% lower than the national average and a median monthly rent of just $870.

Nationally, the study indicates that rent averages almost $2,000 per month, which is nearly 36% higher than five years ago when it was at $1,469.

The full study, along with its methodology, can be found on the MarketWatch Guides website.