OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a 16-year-old teen who went missing out of Ogden Sunday.

Mimi Madeline Bartholomew, 16, has been missing for over 24 hours from the Shadow Valley, Ogden area.

The teen is described as white with blue eyes, weighs 130 pounds, is 5’9, and wears clear frame glasses.

She was wearing green Nikes, yellow Simpson shorts, and a white tank top.

If you have any information please contact the Ogden Police Department at 801-395-8221 and reference case #22G44346.