Ogden organization helping to end homelessness by addressing the root cause

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – According to Ogden City leaders, the homeless population is increasing. However, one city program is working with organizations and families in the area to be proactive and get the root of the problem. This teamwork aims to get as many people back off the street, into a home, back on their feet, and integrated back into society.

“You’re a good guy, Ernest,” Mindy Walker said as she and Thomas embraced. The two have recently become friends after their paths crossed, seemingly, by fate.

“What’s the best part about being home?” ABC4 Reporter Kade Garner asked Thomas. After a long pause, Thomas replied: “Just having that roof over the head. Getting out of that cold, man,” he paused and breathed deep and tried to keep from getting emotional. He then added: “Meeting good friends.” He pointed to Walker and her father Gary Attebery. The three were visiting with one another in Thomas’ small, studio apartment.

Ernest Thomas is no stranger to the cold. A little more than three years ago, Thomas was living with his sister. He said she was evicted from her home. He was not on the lease and had to leave as well. “Bad things happened, and you know, wrong turns, wrong choices at times,” he told ABC4. Thomas spent the next three years living as a homeless man.

However, those wrong choices and lack of stability would change after he crossed paths with Anna Davidson and Nancy Griggs. “We just consistently try to team build, relationship build, and work them through the steps, hold them accountable to themselves, to help them be able to live their best lives,” Davidson explained. She and Griggs were standing outside at an Ogden park as snow fell. The two women are homeless services advocates with the Ogden City Police Department.

They met Thomas about two years ago and held him accountable (to himself) until he was able to get into an apartment in December 2021.

“When I came into this room it was just the bed,” Thomas stated. The room is small. Bathroom and kitchen facilities are shared by all tenants in the building but for the first time in three years, Thomas has a warm place to sleep and a roof over his head. He finally has a place to call home.

Along with the bed, Thomas had the clothes on his back and a small bag when he moved into his new place. Davidson and Griggs were not done helping him. They reached out to a family in North Ogden to see if they could help get Thomas some essentials for his apartment.

The family began helping those experiencing homelessness in Ogden during the summer of 2021 after learning about the increased need for services. “My wife is a doer, and she went out, and immediately she went out and started buying stuff,” Gary Attebery told ABC4. The desire to help didn’t stop there. Soon it became a family affair. His daughters joined the fight, and they created “Do Good Today.” It isn’t an organization but rather a community-led movement that continues to gain traction all thanks to Facebook.

“Many times, the problem behind the homelessness is mental illness or addiction,” Attebery’s daughter Mindy Walker stated. Davidson and Griggs said the same thing while spending the day with ABC4. They explained that past trauma and mental health is often the root cause of homelessness. Part of their job consists of getting those they help to services that can address those specific needs. As progress is made with a person’s mental health or addiction, that is when the work to get him or her integrated into society begins.

That is when a person can get into an apartment. When that happens, he or she will not have the essentials or comfort items that are needed in a home. Do Good Today then steps in to help. When the family is introduced to a person who has just moved into their new apartment, they take note of his or her needs, post a wish list on social media and wait. Walker added: “The friends we have from Do Good Today. They are right on it. As soon as my dad posts something that says we need something they’re on it, and then we get this.” Walker pointed to dozens of bags and boxes lining her father’s home driveway.

The garage is now filled from floor to ceiling with donations. Attebery’s daughter, Debbie Spiers, has a basement filled with donated children’s clothes, and the family has a storage unit for all other donations that don’t fit in the two homes. Attebery told ABC4 when they have an apartment that needs to be furnished, the community usually responds and has it done within 36 hours.

Thomas was one of the first people they met. And soon, he’d become one of the people whom they helped get home furnishings. “They got me a lot. Straight up furnished this place,” Thomas choked up. He then said, “I’m trying not to get emotional.”

When asked if he ever thought the community would help him the way it did, he did become emotional. From the homeless services advocates helping him get into an apartment to Do Good Today finding out what he needed, to the community donating home essentials and creature comforts, these were all acts of compassion that he never expected from strangers. And strangers, who would become friends.

“Thank you for all you’ve done,” he said through tears.

Do Good Today began helping the homeless this past summer. The family holds “Church in the Park” on Sundays. They take clothes, food, and other goods to a park where they meet with anyone who needs some help. In November, they began working to furnish homes for those who’ve just transitioned back into traditional homes. Since that time, they’ve furnished eight apartments.