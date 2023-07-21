Laura and Tim Smith with their daughter at an Ogden Mustangs game. Courtesy The Ogden Mustangs.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Tim and Laura Smith might just be the Ogden Mustangs’ biggest fans.

The Smiths run the billeting program for the junior hockey division. That means they help find homes for players from all over the world while they are in Utah playing for the Mustangs.

Now, Tim and Laura are in need of a home. Fire crews responded to an Ogden fire on Tuesday, July 18, and found the Smith home in flames. The house was a total loss.

The Mustangs are a Junior-level league that helps fill in a gap for players between the ages of 16 and 21 before getting picked up by colleges and NHL teams. The Smiths have helped find host families for players from Russia, Ukraine, Sweden, and all over the U.S.

The Smiths have no personal ties to the Mustangs other than they love the team – they attended a game and fell in love. They became season ticket holders and then began their volunteer capacity. Tim finally landed his dream job – he was offered the position of Director of Marketing for the Mustangs.

“They basically took a night out and turned it into a lifelong passion and now a career with the Mustangs,” owner Sean Wilmert said.

Wilmert said the Smiths were so involved with the team that when he was looking for someone to start the marketing division he reached out to Tim to see if he knew of anyone. Uncannily, Tim Smith had a background in marketing and jumped at the chance himself.

He said they have also seen the billeting program for Mustang players broaden and become more successful. The Smiths had billeted themselves and were able to inspire even more families to open their homes to players from other countries and states while they are in season. It becomes a home away from home for these young men and Tim and Laura can attest to how wonderful the program is.

The Mustangs are wanting to show their biggest fans how much they appreciate them and have started a GoFundMe to help the Smiths while they are going through this tragedy. If you would like to contribute, please visit the GoFundMe page.

If you live in the Ogden area and are interested in hosting a player during the upcoming seasons visit the Ogden Mustangs billeting information page.