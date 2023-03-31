OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden’s current mayor, Mike Caldwell, announced Friday he would not be seeking a fourth term as the city’s mayor in the upcoming election cycle. He will complete his 12th and final year as the Ogden mayor in 2023.

Caldwell is Ogden’s 38th mayor and the second longest-tenured mayor in the city’s history. One term for a mayor in Ogden is four years.

Ogden city officials said the city’s first mayor, Lorin Farr, is the only one to serve longer, from 1851 to 1870 and then again from 1877 to 1878. Matthew Godfrey shares Caldwell’s length in office, having served from 2000 to 2012.

In an official statement, Caldwell said he has enjoyed his time as mayor in Ogden but he is ready to move on to new challenges and new opportunities.

“It has truly been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of this wonderful community and to have realized so many positive outcomes during this time,” said Caldwell. “Together, we have achieved unprecedented economic growth, improved hundreds of millions in infrastructure, managed a pandemic, and found ourselves in the national spotlight for ‘best places to’ in nearly every category.”

Caldwell’s bio on Ogden’s website said he was known as Ogden’s “biking mayor” with a focus on local economic development and transparency.

Two candidates have already announced bids to lead the city. Both Taylor Knuth and Angel Castillo announced their bids for the mayoral seat in January.

According to the Ogden City website, there will be council member offices up for election alongside the mayor’s office. Ogden City says a primary election for the offices will be held on Aug. 15, 2023, with a general election held on Nov. 7, 2023.