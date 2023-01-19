TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man who was accused of driving under the influence and killing a jogger in Erda in 2020 has pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Max Pagano, now 48, was originally charged with one count of automobile homicide, a second-degree felony. Pagano accepted a plea deal on Tuesday, pleading guilty to driving under the influence, a third-degree felony, and automobile homicide, a Class A misdemeanor.

Pagano now awaits sentencing, to which he could face up to a year in jail, up to five years in prison, and a monetary fine.

In his guilty plea, Pagano admitted to hitting and killing the victim, 40-year-old Grant Goodwin on Aug. 20, 2020. Pagano said he was driving to work when he struck Goodwin, citing that it was dark and he did not see him. In the court documents, Pagano also admitted he had been drunk the night before and had a BAC of 0.125.

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. in August 2020. Police believe Goodwin was jogging along SR-36 at Cimarron Way when he was struck by Pagano. When police arrived, Goodwin was lying on the shoulder of the road and had already died of his injuries.

At the time, Pagano told police he saw something and attempted to brake and swerve to avoid it, and thought he hit a deer.

Pagano had not realized he hit a person until he stopped driving and walked back to where the victim was.