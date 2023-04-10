Officers with Ogden Police Department walk through trees to rescue a man who got stuck in the mud. (Image courtesy of Ogden Police Department)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man reportedly got stuck in the mud on the northeast side of the 21st Street Pond, requiring rescue from the Ogden Police and Fire Departments.

Officials said the incident happened “at the tail end” of last week’s cold weather. Police said the man accidentally wandered into the trees where he got stuck in the mud and was unable to get himself out. The man reportedly called 911 but did not know an exact location to give police.

Ogden Police reportedly worked together with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office to search for the man. Officers reportedly had a general whereabouts of the man and hiked through the area to locate him before deploying a drone to canvas the area.

Once the man was located, Ogden Fire Department used a UTV to pick up the man and bring him to safety.

The man reportedly suffered minor injuries and was transported to local hospital for hypothermic conditions, but did not suffer anything life-threatening.

Police said the public should be aware of rising water levels with the spring runoff from a historic winter season. The rise in water can not only cause flooding but also thick mud that can be easy to get stuck in. Officials advised people to use caution, especially when traveling anywhere near waterways, such as rivers and ponds.