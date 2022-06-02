OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been charged with several counts of sexual extortion after multiple women came forward alleging that he threatened to send their images to people if the women did not cooperate with him.

Michael Layne Andersen, 28, was charged Wednesday with eight counts of aggravated sexual extortion, five counts of aggravated sexual extortion of a child, one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In December 2020, a woman told police that she received “harassing messages, phone calls, and voicemails from an unknown person” who was using different phone numbers and social media accounts to contact the woman, court records state.

The person made statements claiming that they had nude images of the woman and if she didn’t complete certain sexual “tasks” or send more pictures, then the images would be posted online.

Police obtained and served search warrants to several phone service providers and they ultimately found out that Andersen was the person sending the messages to the woman.

While searching Andersen’s phone, police found a text conversation between him and another Utah phone number telling the person they needed to participate in sexual acts or their pictures would be exposed. The phone number belonged to a 14-year-old girl, according to charging documents.

Andersen contacted the teen over social media and she sent him nude images of herself.

During the investigation, police also found four women who made similar reports back in 2019. The women are 22, 19, 25, 28, and a minor.

The 28-year-old woman told police that she had been harassed by Andersen on and off for the past eight years. The woman told police that she discovered several other girls in the community had been contacted by the same profiles created by Andersen. He allegedly sent the same nude picture of himself to his victims.

Police were able to gain access to Andersen’s social media accounts and found a conversation where he tells a woman his name was “Michael.” Police traced the subscriber information from one of Anderson’s accounts and found his visa bank transaction card was connected to the account. The email address and visa were traced back to Anderson.

Prosecutors say there are also additional victims of Anderson’s crimes that have not yet been identified. Officials say Andersen has been victimizing females, adults, and minors since 2014.

Anderson was also convicted of sexual battery in Ogden.