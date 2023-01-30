OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man faces multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm after allegedly shooting three people outside of a local bar, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcellino McCain, 19, has been charged with four counts of felony discharge of a firearm, three being first-degree felonies and one being a third-degree felony.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, an officer with the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force responded to a “shots fired” call at 25th St. and Lincoln Ave. Upon arriving to the call, the officer was sent to McKay Dee Hospital where he could speak with one of the two victims that were known at that time.

The probable cause affidavit states that after an altercation, a Toyota 4Runner had pulled around the bar and shots were fired from the SUV at three victims. One was shot in the head, while another was hit in the stomach.

Police say a third victim later came forward with a gunshot wound to the lip.

Around an hour later, the 4Runner was reportedly found behind a house on the 200 block of Patterson Ave., “an address that Ogden Metro Gang Detectives had served a warrant on recently for firearms and narcotics,” the affidavit states.

Police say there were bullet casings in the alleyway and backyard of the home, and McCain, who was at the home, told police the 4Runner belonged to a woman named Gabby, later identified as 23-year-old Gabriella Saucedo.

Further police investigation reportedly showed that these individuals were involved in the shooting, and a warrant was served on McCain at the 3000 block of Madison Ave.

McCain reportedly waived his rights and placed himself at 25th St. with Saucedo and one other during the time of the shooting. He told police that they got into an argument and he thought that someone “was going to get a gun” so he left.

However, after giving police permission to access his phone, they learned that he had told the third person to remove the plates from the 4Runner. When she responded that police had already taken the car, McCain told her that “he’ll take the charges,” the affidavit states.

Marcellino was booked at the Weber County Jail on the charges previously stated. The affidavit states that McCain was on bail for a weapons and narcotics case during the time of his arrest.

Saucedo was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice (second-degree felony) and one count of tampering with evidence (third-degree felony).

No further information is available at this time.