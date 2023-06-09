SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A South Ogden man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly making threats toward a pizza-chain employee and ramming an officer’s patrol car, causing injuries to the officer.

According to a booking affidavit, Bryan Noorlander, 33, was at a pizza restaurant on Wednesday, June 7, making threats toward an employee before attempting to cut his own throat. Noorlander then reportedly left the restaurant and drove away on Washington Blvd.

A South Ogden police officer caught up to Noorlander near 4000 South and Washington Blvd., and pulled up behind him. The officer said Noorlander stopped on 38th, which is when the officer turned on his emergency lights to make a traffic stop and investigate the incident at the restaurant.

Noorlander allegedly put his car into reverse and “accelerated at a high speed” towards the patrol vehicle. The two collided, which reportedly deployed the patrol car’s airbags, causing injury to the South Ogden officer. According to the booking affidavit, Noorlander then fled the scene.

A neighbor of Noorlander later contacted South Ogden police reportedly saying Noorlander told them to call because “the cops were looking for him.”

When officers arrived, they were able to safely take him into custody.

Noorlander allegedly told the officer that he saw him but that he “just wanted to be left alone and go home.” Noorlander allegedly said he didn’t know why he didn’t stay on scene or why he reversed into the patrol vehicle. The South Ogden officer also reported Noorlander made several references to wanting to die and described him as “mentally unstable.”

Noorlander was booked by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and faces charges of failure to remain at an accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor, and aggravated assault targeting law enforcement with injury, a first-degree felony.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.