OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning.

Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony.

According to the charging documents, Gorsch called Ogden City Police and reported the shooting. Police said Gorsch reported shooting the woman after she refused to leave his house. When officers arrived on the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, they reportedly found the body of a 24-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses reportedly told police Gorsch and the woman had been arguing throughout the night. According to the witness testimonies, Gorsch had made “threats of violence” toward the woman. Police said their investigation showed no signs of a struggle and there were no weapons near the woman.

Gorsch reportedly told police where the the gun he used was and it has been collected by police, according to charging documents.