Ogden ice rescue: the perfect outcome

OGDEN, Utah – Yesterday, ABC4 showed you the incredible body camera footage from an Ogden City Police officer that showed a group of first responders from across Weber County rescuing a teenager after he, and his friend, had fallen through ice at the 21st St. Pond in Ogden. Rescuers tell ABC4 the outcome was perfect, and it’s all thanks to their training. They also warn people to be cautious around ice during times of above-average winter temperatures.

The Ogden Police Department released the heart-pounding video of Wednesday’s ice rescue. It shows the moment officers pulled a 17-year-old from the 21st St. Pond in Ogden after he, and his 19-year-old friend, fell through the ice.

“It’s not very often but these are very dangerous calls when they come in, and so it does require training,” Lt. Mark Horton told ABC4. Lt. Horton with Weber County Sheriff’s Office leads the county’s search and rescue team. Along with Weber County S.A.R., Ogden Police Department, Ogden Fire Department and Weber Fire District all responded to the call.

Since ice rescues are especially dangerous, rescuers must participate in thorough training. “For the ice rescues, you’ve got to know what conditions you’re going out onto, if the ice is safe and how to get someone safely out of the ice who’s fallen in,” added Lt. Horton.

First responders learn the best practices to use in these rescues and then practice those skills at least once a year. Weber County S.A.R. usually does it at Pineview Reservoir.

Just last month, the Weber Fire District visited 21st St. Pond to do their ice rescue training. During the training, the department took pictures. In those pictures, the pond was entirely frozen over. On February 9, when the two teenagers visited, most of the ice had already melted from the top of the water.

The first thing rescuers do during this type of rescue is throw grab lines. This is often effective at pulling the victim out of the water and ensuring the safety of the rescue crew. Think of the old saying for drowning rescues: “Throw, don’t go.” It’s the same idea.

However, that tactic doesn’t always work. On Wednesday, that was the case. In deep water rescues, divers may be called in. However, the teen had fallen in close to the pond’s shore. He could not reach the bottom to stand. Nonetheless, the rescuers could use the shallow water to their advantage.

“We ended up breaking more ice to get to where we could stand,” Lt. Horton stated.

The officers were able to then form a human chain and pull the teenager closer to the shore. “We were pretty well safe after that,” Horton said. “We still had to work at getting out but, that did make a difference that they were relatively close to the shore.” Officers on the shore then extended a ladder across the ice. The teen could then grab onto that and be pulled the rest of the way and onto land.

Lt. Horton added: “It worked out the way it was supposed to and a lot of that comes from the training all those departments do.”

With the warm weather many popular spots across the county for ice fishing may also be unsafe. Lt. Horton encouraged those who may want to go fishing soon to always remember to check in with rangers or the local fishing guides to see if the ice is safe. He said ice rescues are rare with there being maybe one a year across Utah. Nonetheless, he explained that the majority of ice rescues are caused by accidents that could have been prevented.