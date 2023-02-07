OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A garage fire early in Ogden early Tuesday morning reportedly dealt an estimated $50,000 in damages to the home, officials said.

Ogden City Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the area of 3500 Van Buren Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Crews arrived to reportedly find the garage of a home on fire. Fire crews worked to quickly extinguish the fire and search the home. Crews were reportedly able to contain the fire to the garage with some smoke damage to the home.

Officials said the home was in the process of being remodeled and no one was home at the time of the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ogden City Fire said 17 firefighters from Ogden Fire and South Ogden Fire responded to the incident.

No additional details have been provided.