OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Ogden promises a small-town feel with big-city offerings, and the August First Friday Art Stroll isn’t going to disappoint.

The Art Stroll is held on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 9 pm. Activity locations include Union Station, Historic 25th Street, and The Monarch, and continue with stops at the Junction, Washington Blvd., and the Eccles Art Center.

There are two new stops for August: The Hand of Gawd Tattoo Shop , and the L.A.B. on Washington Blvd. The Tattoo shop, with its underground entrance, will feature art displays from local artists. In addition, the only age 21-and-up location on the stroll is The L.A.B. on Washington Blvd is showcasing more local artwork, and you can play an arcade game during your visit.

Don’t miss The Community Tiny Art Show. This year the theme is block printing and it is open to all ages, and abilities from first-time artists to those just starting out in block printing. You can create your own piece or join a free one-time drop-in event at The Collective, located at 2371 Kiesel Ave, where you can use the carving tools of local instructors.

This drop-in will be held on August 2nd from 4:00 to 7:00. Artists can also pick up an art supply bag from The Collective with the following items: a pink eraser for carving, paper for practice and printing, and stir sticks to create a frame with. The bags will be $5.

Artists can choose any image to create as long as it is family-friendly and under 3 inches by 3 inches. There will be no jury but your tiny art piece will need to be brought into the Collective by August 3rd at 3:30. Artist can submit up to 5 pieces.

Highlights from August’s stroll include Mandala painting by the August featured artist Nessa Kat, the exhibition of the 49th Annual Statewide Competition, local-made beauty products, tattoo art, photography, a live DJ, and live music at several venues, locally created crystal and gemstone jewelry, candles, costume designs, and so much more. For more information visit the Ogden Arts, Culture & Events website.

Art Stroll maps are updated quarterly and are available online, at any stop on the stroll or at The Corner, the small white kiosk on 25th and Washington Ave. It is now open and during the stroll will be open until 9 p.m.