OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden fire crews responded to a house fire just after 7 a.m. near the 700 block of 27th street on Friday, March 3.

The Ogden Fire Department said smoke and fire were coming from inside the home and the attic when they arrived. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and reportedly had it under control and extinguished “in a short time frame.”

The home was occupied by a mother, three children, and three dogs but Ogden Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire. The home was quickly searched and fire crews said nobody was inside the home.

Red Cross is reportedly assisting the family.

The Fire Marshal’s office is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire but said the fire had caused an estimated $10,000 in damages.

Firefighters from Ogden Fire and South Ogden Fire responded, including 17 firefighters, 2 ladder trucks, 2 Engine, 1 Ambulance, 1 Paramedic truck, and the Battalion Chief.