Ogden Fire Department reminds residents of fireworks restrictions, warns ‘it just takes one spark’

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Today marks the first day some Utahns can start lighting off fireworks, but cities that have banned the use of fireworks, like Ogden, are reminding their residents to hold off until next year.

“It’s the perfect storm, and maybe we use that term too much, but we’ve got the extreme drought, the high heat, the low humidity,” Ogden City Fire Marshal Kevin Brown told ABC4. “We’ve had more red flag days in June than we typically see throughout a whole summer.”

Ogden City is restricting fireworks city-wide, but firefighters, like Kevin Brown, are still preparing for a busy weekend.

“On a typical July 4 weekend, we run about 20 calls a night and those are mostly due to fireworks,” he explained.

Brown said this weekend, the department will have extra patrol out writing citations and reminding people of the extreme fire danger that exists even in city limits. All this to hopefully avoid a fire like the one that broke out earlier this week that destroyed homes and an apartment building.

“From the security cam footage…the grass ignited so easily and then just started to spread, and it literally just takes one spark.” He stated. “So, that’s what we’re concerned about.”

Brown said on a normal year, even though the department responds to dozens of small fires over the holiday weekend, fire officials aren’t too concerned about large fires in city limits. However, he said that’s not the case this year due to the extreme dry conditions.

“We’re concerned it could get into the grass, spread to the landscaping, spread to the home, and just get out of control,” he said.