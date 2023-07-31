OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — From the FrontRunner Station through downtown and the Weber State University campus to the McKay-Dee Hospital, Ogden will soon have a re-envisioned bus route. The Ogden Express will aim to provide riders with a clean-air quick alternative for transportation.

A ribbon-cutting for the new Ogden Express will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and service along the route is expected to begin by late August. Once operational, riders will be able to catch the bus every 10-15 minutes on weekdays and every 15-30 minutes on weekends.

The Bus Rapid Transit route (Image courtesy of UTA)

UTA says the Ogden Express Route “combines the capacity and speed of light rail with the lower cost construction of an integrated bus system.”

The route will use dedicated bus lanes that run down the middle of the road, along 13 upgraded pickup and drop-off stations. There will be 11 buses running the route, all of which are electric, designed for clean air.

A soft opening for the new bus route will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19. The soft opening will be hosted by UTA in partnership with the Ogden Farmer’s Market and will have stops from FrontRunner Station to the Junction, Washington Boulevard and the Weber County Library.

According to a UTA FAQ, Ogden City and UTA are working on securing a grant that would allow Ogden Express to offer free rides for three years. After three years, the fare for the Ogden Express will be the standard one-way fare of $2.50. Weber State University students will be able to continue to ride for free with their Ed pass.

Construction on the project started in the spring of 2021. However, UTA said it has been 20 years in the making.

“It started out as a Gondola, which was not feasible, and then became a street car, which was too expensive,” UTA explained in the FAQ. “The proposal then switched to a less expensive and feasible BRT line, but no state/federal funding was available.”

Within recent years, federal funding was made available through the Federal Transit Administration. UTA reportedly received a $78.3 million capital investments grant from the FTA to help fund the $120 million project. The remaining cost was funded through local partner funding. UTA said its key partners include Ogden City, Weber County, Weber State University, Intermountain Health, UDOT, and the Wasatch Front Regional Council.