Ogden drive-by shooting under investigation

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – On Feb. 10 at 12:20 p.m. Ogden Police officials were dispatched to the area of 1100 Monroe Blvd. on reports of shots fired. 

After arriving on the scene officers found a 41-year-old man who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

According to the press release, in speaking to law enforcement, the victim said that he was shot from a passing vehicle containing two men traveling in an unknown direction.  

Following the incident, the victim was transported to a local hospital. 

Law enforcement has concluded that this is an isolated situation and there is no danger to the public at this time. 

An investigation of the shooting remains ongoing. 

