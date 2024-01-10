Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at (801) 281-1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden daycare teacher is facing felony charges after he admitted to making a five-year-old pose nude while he took videos.

Tanner Wayne Dobson, 30, was arrested for the offenses of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony; and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, according to the South Ogden Police Department.

On Tuesday, parents of a five-year-old child reported that their child was sexually abused by one of their teachers while attending Progressive Preschool and Child Care Center, located in South Ogden, according to court documents.

Police said the Ogden Children’s Justice Center interviewed the child, where they learned Dobson took the child upstairs while at gymnastics, had them take their clothes and underwear off, and took videos, according to court documents. The child told the center that Dobson had touched them one time, court documents state.

South Ogden investigators located Dobson at his home and he was transported to the South Ogden Police Department.

Dobson reportedly admitted to separating the child from the group and taking them upstairs while at gymnastics. Dobson also allegedly told police he touched the child inappropriately.

Police say Dobson was made aware of the allegations against him by the daycare owner and that his employment was terminated, according to court documents. He also allegedly told police he deleted the two videos of the child and did a factory reset on his phone.

Dobson was booked into the Weber County Jail on the aforementioned charges.