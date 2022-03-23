OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The unemployment rate in Utah continues to drop and break records. The most recent statistics from the Department of Workforce Services show that it sits just above two percent. Nonetheless, labor shortages continue to hit different industries. In Ogden City, leaders are preparing to approve a two percent cost of living increase in salaries to retain current employees and recruit new ones to fill open positions.

According to Ogden City Chief Administration Officer Mark Johnson, the city has about 600 full-time employees and a couple hundred part-time employees. “The greatest asset we have in Ogden City is the employees,” he added during an interview with ABC4.

Even with unemployment dropping to historic lows in the Beehive State, Johnson said the city is fighting to keep employees. He stated, “Our wages are probably a little lower than some (other cities) and so we’re trying to do a little catch up.” He explained that part of that catching up comes in the form of a two percent cost of living increase for most employees.

“Training a new employee is expensive and if we can hang onto them, then we can save money in the long run by not having to retrain,” Johnson said.

As inflation continues to rise across the county, city employees would undoubtedly benefit from the raise. Johnson explained that it would also benefit the entire community. Many departments are suffering from shortages. Often, that means residents may not get the services they need as soon as they normally would. For instance, Johnson said the city needs more building inspectors. Construction across Ogden, like many cities in Utah, continues to boom. According to Johnson, the combination of the two factors means inspectors are not able to get to all building inspections as quickly as they would like.

If the city council approves the amendment to salary schedules, the increase will go into effect in June. If this happens, residents may also benefit from improved public safety.

“When somebody calls 911, they need someone to respond,” Ogden City Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Slater told ABC4.

The fire department recently hired six new firefighters. However, according to Slater, the department is still down nine positions.

“They’ll work a 48-hour shift, go home to get a little rest, and get right back,” Slater explained. He continued, “And so, they’re working a lot of overtime to run the trucks and staff calls.”

The deputy chief said 911 calls are at an all-time high with more than 22,000 calls for service in the last year. An increase in demand for services in addition to open positions means first responders are working longer hours, getting less rest, and relying on one another to make sure all calls for service are answered. “During times that we just can’t get call backs, that workload shifts to other stations,” Slater added.

According to the city website, “The administration is also proposing to implement Phase 3 for sworn fire, merit, and non-merit employees.” This is part of a plan that has been in place for some time. The police department recently moved into Phase 3. “This will definitely help with some retention and some recruitment further down the road,” Slater stated.

According to the city, the cost of the raise during the remainder of this fiscal year will be covered by money already in the city budget. Johnson added: “Sales tax has been really good. There’s been a lot of money come out of Washington and people are spending money. We’ve had a lot of people stay home, not go on vacations, and spend money here.”