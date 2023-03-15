OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A fire that broke out in the basement of an Ogden home has displaced nine residents and caused $10,000 worth of damage to the home, according to Ogden Fire Department.

The fire happened just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14 near the 1000 block of 36th Street in Ogden.

Firefighters said there was heavy smoke coming from the basement in the back of the house when they arrived. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and managed to keep it contained in the room where it started in the basement.

Ogden Fire reported no injuries to the home’s occupants or any of the responding firefighters. Red Cross is working to assist the three adults and six children displaced by the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s office is leading an investigation into the cause of the fire and has estimated $10,000 worth of damage to the home.

Firefighters from South Ogden Fire joined Ogden Fire in extinguishing the fire. Overall, 18 firefighters, the Battalion Chief, two ladder trucks, three engines, an ambulance and a paramedic truck responded to fight the fire.