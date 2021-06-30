Officials investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 58-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Ogden, according to Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department.

The accident happened at 10:12 p.m. on the 700 block of 21st Street. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly heading west on 21st street when the car struck the pedestrian. It is unclear if the man was in a crosswalk when he was hit, according to police.

The driver stayed on scene and was not impaired at the time of the crash, officials say. The crash is currently under investigation. Officials will not release the name of the victim at this time since his family has not yet been notified.