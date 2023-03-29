BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Officials have identified the three victims involved in the five-vehicle crash that happened on Monday, March 27, in Box Elder County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, traffic had slowed down Monday morning on northbound I-15 as crews were clearing the scene of a jackknifed semi-truck. Around noon, a Volvo semi-truck had failed to slow down for an unknown reason and struck the back of a Ford passenger car.

The Volvo semi-truck driver and two occupants of the Ford car died as a result of the crash. Bogdan Jutrznia, 63, of Burlington, Ontario, has been identified as the Volvo semi-truck driver. Lewis H Tarrant, 76, and Eileen C Riordan, 72, both from Seattle, Washington, were in the Ford passenger car.

UHP officials say the impact from the Volvo semi-truck sent the Ford passenger car crashing into a Nissan van, which went off to the left side of the road. The Ford then continued to travel forward and crashed into the Volvo semi-truck it was initially hit by.

The Volvo semi-truck propelled forward and crashed into the rear of another Freightliner semi-truck that was pulling double trailers. One of the trailers veered into the next lane due to the crash and struck another Freightliner pulling a single trailer.

All other injuries were minor and did not require transport to the hospital, UHP officials said.

Northbound I-15 was blocked for over five hours as crews investigated the crashes.