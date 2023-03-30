LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — Officials identified the victims in a fatal crash in Logan Canyon where a man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

On Wednesday, March 29, a Kia Rio and Ford Excursion crashed at milepost 488, just five miles south of Bear Lake, at about 3:20 p.m. According to Utah Highway Patrol, there were five people in the Kia, three of whom died while the other two were injured, and one passenger in the Ford, who reportedly has minor injuries.

According to police records, the driver of the Ford excursion, Kylan H. Romrell, 29, of Montpelier, Idaho, faces charges of driving under the influence, negligently operating a vehicle, and more.

The victims of the crash were Jordan J Erickson, 21, driver of the Kia; Dakota Mejia, 24, who was sitting in the front passenger seat in the Kia; and Jericka Erickson, 17, who was sitting in the backseat of the Kia.

The other two passengers in the Kia were Bryson Calixto, 21, who is in critical condition, and Isayah Rodriguez, 1, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

According to officials, the victims and other passengers in the Kia are from Garden City, Utah, aside from Calixto who is from Montpelier, Idaho.

A local community member organized a fundraiser to assist with funeral costs, you can donate by going to the website. You can also donate to Jordan and Jericka’s mother directly, her Venmo is @Katrina-andersen-1.

Romrell, the driver of the Ford, reportedly had a cut on one hand and told officers his knee and ankle on his left leg were in pain but refused treatment. Romrell is reportedly from Montpelier, Idaho.

An initial investigation showed that Romrell was “near or on the center line” of the road and the Kia Rio “possibly drifted” into Romrell’s Ford.

When officers investigated the vehicle, they found multiple open and unopened containers in the Ford Excursion as well as a rifle with a spent cartridge in the chamber. A breath test was conducted on Romrell, which allegedly resulted in a Breath Alcohol Content of .216.