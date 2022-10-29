SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Additional firefighting resources have been sent to the scene of a Sugar House apartment complex that burned down on Wednesday, October 26, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

The firefighting resources were reportedly sent to help mitigate flare ups and smoke from debris.

The fire took place at an apartment complex that was under construction by Keir Construction, which is involved in an ongoing lawsuit that began prior to the fire.

The construction company, as well as Sugarhouse Dixon LLC, was reportedly sued by owners of The Vue at Sugar House for “significant safety risks, including excessive noise, unsightliness, and smell, as well as fire and other safety hazards.”

More than 70 firefighters were on the scene of the massive four-alarm construction fire near the corner of 1040 East and 2200 South Wednesday morning.

As of Friday afternoon, demolition crews were still at the scene of the apartment complex.

Salt Lake City Fire Dept. Captain Shaun Mumedy says around 75 people were displaced as a result of the fire.

Captain Mumedy says that at this point, it’s “just a couple of hot spots” and “some smoldering.”

Mumedy says that this will continue for the next couple of days, and that folks in and around the area should be checking a real-time air quality map as a result of the incident.

No further information is currently available.