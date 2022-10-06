SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is still investigating what they say is a “gang-related shooting.”

According to SLCPD, officers were responding to an unrelated call when they heard gunshots near Meadows Community Park. While officers were speaking to neighbors to confirm the exact location of the shooting, multiple 9-1-1 calls were placed and officers were able to confirm the shooting occurred near 500 North New Star Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene they located a 14-year-old female with a gunshot wound. Before paramedics arrived, family members of the teenage girl took her to a local hospital where officers confirmed injuries sustained were non-life-threatening.

According to officials, based on their investigation, officers are treating the shooting as “gang-related.” Authorities say, prior to the shooting, witnesses told police two young men got into a fight and at some point, someone likely associated with one of the young men showed up firing several rounds.

According to SLCPD, it is unclear if the shooter targeted the victim or if she was a bystander.

Police say after the shooting several people involved ran away and officers were able to find one of the suspects and a gun.

SLCPD is continuing its investigation and says the identity of another suspect is known.

UPDATE: SLCPD: Teen shot near Meadows Park

October 6, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police report that they are still on scene of the Salt Lake City shooting that occurred near Meadows Park on Thursday night.

SLCPD says that one person, a teenager, has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and that a single firearm has been recovered.

The agency notes that they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: NOW: SLCPD investigate reported shooting near Meadows Park

OCTOBER 6, 2022 / 7:42 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are reportedly responding to a shooting in Salt Lake.

Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says that at this time, they are investigating the incident near Meadows Park.

The agency notes that they have taken one suspect into custody for questioning, and that they have “several scenes as part of this investigation.”

This is a developing story, and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.