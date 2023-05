OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Ogden, according to the Ogden Fire Dept.

The fire reportedly occurred on the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area at this time as crews work to extinguish the fire.

Information on the cause of the fire or whether there are any injuries has not been released at this time.

No further information is currently available.