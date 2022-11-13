OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah County family is dealing with the loss of their family pets, all at the hands of teenagers who reportedly dumped dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish.

Olivia Burton says her dad was devastated early Saturday morning when he came out to his pond and saw the aftermath of what appears to be some sort of prank.

Burton says some time Friday night, around three teenage males somehow got into her parents’ gated community in Orem and allegedly poured what she says looks like a bottle of dish soap into their pond, killing their koi fish.

All of this was caught on their home surveillance camera.

In speaking with ABC4 News, Burton says her dad went out Saturday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. to go feed the fish, only to find many of his fish dead and other suffocating.

She says they did all they could to save them by taking them out of the pond and relocating them.

She says there were about a dozen adult koi fish and hundreds of babies — unfortunately none of them survived.

Burton says it appears the teens may have hit another home in the area too, as another family reported damage to their pond.

She says they’ve contacted police, but at this point, they are just distraught and want answers. “What seems to be a harmless prank turned out to be absolute cruelty to animals and thousands of dollars worth of damage” Burton tells ABC4 News.

Burton says Sunday is her dad’s 69th birthday, and that it’s disappointing he had to spend most

of his weekend trying to clean up the mess.

He’s even offering a $1000 reward to anyone who may know something and can help

get that information to police. ABC4 News spoke with Orem Police, who says they are investigating the incident and looking for the suspects.